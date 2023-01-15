RE: A Call for Intercessory Prayer

Greetings in wonderful name of Jesus who is our Healer and Rock of our salvation.

Many of you would have heard that Pastor Dermoth Baptiste is currently hospitalized at the Robert Milton Cato Memorial Hospital in Kingstown. We are kindly requesting that our members present him in prayer in their family worship and church services.

We know that our enemy is a shrewd operator and his settled determination is to cause sickness, pain and destruction. However, we are also aware that God is for us and can do much more than we can ever think, ask or desire. So, let us keep on praying not only for Pastor Baptiste but for all members of our church family and the wider community who are going through tough and challenging experiences at this time.

May God’s richest blessings and favors attend you and your families as you continue to trust Him and to help others to develop and maintain a saving relationship with Him.

Henry R Snagg

PRESIDENT