SDA World Church statement on Non-Biblical Human Sexuality Lifestyles

Statement of the General Conference Regarding Locally Sponsored Activities: Promoting or Supporting Non-Biblical Human Sexuality Lifestyles

The Seventh-day Adventist Church has published clear statements regarding human sexuality, homosexuality, and transgenderism. All these statements were published after a careful study of God’s Word found in the Holy Scriptures, as it provides the authoritative basis to appropriately understand His will on all issues facing humankind, including that of human sexuality.

From our study of God’s Word, joined with reading the Spirit of Prophecy, we find human sexuality portrayed as a heaven-ordained institution of marriage between one man and one woman. In expressing our understanding of God’s will on human sexuality, we have done so with Christ-like love and compassion, knowing that all have sinned and fall short of His glorious standard for living (Romans 3:23).

As a church family, we are to be an extension of God’s love for all humanity and be intentional in supporting those who struggle with sin in all its forms while nurturing a lifestyle that is in harmony with God’s Word. We believe that all sinful humankind can be new creations in Christ as 2 Corinthians 5:17 indicates: “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; old things have passed away; behold, all things have become new” (NKJV).

In recent weeks, some local individuals or sometimes local church organizations in their local settings have sought to provide support for those living alternative human sexuality lifestyles that are inconsistent with our biblical understanding of this issue and published voted statements of the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

For some in their local settings, there have even been deliberate efforts to advance the cause of alternative human sexuality lifestyles without regard for the authority of God’s Word and the counsels provided in Spirit of Prophecy. Although these activities have been locally sponsored, through social media they have been announced far and wide, creating confusion and concern among church members who have been asking for a clear yet kind position on the matter from church leaders at various levels.

The General Conference affirms the voted statements on human sexuality, homosexuality, and transgenderism published by the Seventh-day Adventist Church and does not support, endorse, or condone activities that seek to promote human sexuality behaviors not in accordance with God’s Word. Under the guidance of the Holy Spirit, the General Conference and its divisions will continue to work with the various levels of our church structure to resolve the issues emerging from these locally sponsored activities while maintaining Christ-like love and compassion for all people.

The General Conference and other church entities will work diligently, according to the precepts and instructions of the Holy Word of God, to bring clarification and resolution to challenges that are faced. Every member of the church worldwide should stay close to the Word of God in daily living and, through earnest prayer, ask for God’s direct intervention in situations where there is a departure from His divine instructions in the Bible and the Spirit of Prophecy.

Undoubtedly, there will be more attempts by various groups to undermine the plain instructions from the Word of God and the voted statements of the world church on these matters. When individuals wish to share concerns, they should work closely with local church, conference, union, or institutional leaders in Christ-like love and compassion to address locally sponsored activities that are not in harmony with God’s Word.

Let us hold fast to God’s precious Holy Word, the Bible, accepting Christ’s justifying and sanctifying righteousness as we look forward to His soon second coming.

Source : IAD