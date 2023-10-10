Seabourn Pursuit makes its inaugural cruise call to Bequia

Seabourn Pursuit made its inaugural cruise call to the island of clouds, Bequia, St. Vincent, on Monday, October 9, 2023.

The call to Port Elizabeth was the first call of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines 2023–2024 cruise season.

Seabourn Pursuit’s current cruise is 24 days, one-way from Miami to Manaus. The itinerary began on September 30, 2023, and will end on October 24, 2023.

Before arriving in Bequia, the ship made stops in Puerto Rico, the BVI, Anguilla, St. Kitts, Antigua, and Martinique.

Seabourn Pursuit will leave for Barbados at 23.00 hours tonight.

It is anticipated that Port Kingstown, located in St. Vincent (SVG), will experience a growth of 9.5% in the number of cruise ship visits during the cruise season of 2023–2024.

SVG is expected to receive 377 cruise calls for the 2023–2024 season.