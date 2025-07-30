Seaman faces multiple traffic charges in Bequia

Port Elizabeth Seaman Charged for Multiple Traffic Offences

On July 28, 2025, police arrested and charged Nimrod Murphy, a 31-year-old Seaman of Port Elizabeth, with Multiple Traffic Offences.

Investigations revealed that on July 26, 2025, the accused rode motorcycle PK-630:

Without wearing a protective helmet

Without the relevant license for the period May 1, 2025 to October 31, 2025

Without the front identification mark

Without there being enforced a policy of insurance in respect of the motorcycle

Without renewing his driver’s permit on the 28 April, 2025

The offences were committed in Port Elizabeth, Bequia. Murphy was granted station bail in the sum of $2,000.00 ECC with one surety. He is expected to appear before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on Wednesday August 6, 2025, to answer the charges.