Seaman faces multiple traffic charges in Bequia

Port Elizabeth Seaman Charged for Multiple Traffic Offences
On July 28, 2025, police arrested and charged Nimrod Murphy, a 31-year-old Seaman of Port Elizabeth, with Multiple Traffic Offences.
Investigations revealed that on July 26, 2025, the accused rode motorcycle PK-630:
- Without wearing a protective helmet
- Without the relevant license for the period May 1, 2025 to October 31, 2025
- Without the front identification mark
- Without there being enforced a policy of insurance in respect of the motorcycle
- Without renewing his driver’s permit on the 28 April, 2025
The offences were committed in Port Elizabeth, Bequia. Murphy was granted station bail in the sum of $2,000.00 ECC with one surety. He is expected to appear before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on Wednesday August 6, 2025, to answer the charges.