Sea moss harvesters, fishers learn critical marine safety

Eight community members, including a 14-year-old student, successfully completed a transformative Safety at Sea Training Workshop held from August 4th to 6th in Canouan. The training, designed to build critical marine safety skills among sea moss harvesters, fishers and boat operators was a first of its kind for many participants.

The workshop was funded by SeaMoss Boss Canouan, a family-run, father-daughter business led by Junior Stephens and Shavorn Stephens, in collaboration with the UBEC Regional MSME Matching Grant Programme, and facilitated by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard Services.

Speaking on the motivation behind the initiative, Shavorn Stephens shared:

“We often hear stories of men on the island encountering trouble at sea, from mechanical issues to accidents and injuries, or weather-related situations; and very few are properly trained to respond. After years of hearing these stories and experiencing the challenges firsthand, we knew we had to do something. This workshop was geared towards safety, saving lives and protecting livelihoods. As Seamen ourselves, we felt a social responsibility to ensure our people are better prepared, especially during a time when marine-based industries like sea moss and tourism continue to expand.”

Led by Chief Petty Officer Daniel Foyle, participants received in-depth training in personal safety gear, emergency communication, including VHF radio use and distress signals (Mayday, Pan Pan), navigation rules, vessel maintenance, fire prevention and firefighting, man overboard recovery, and personal survival techniques. The training concluded with scenario-based simulations and open-water survival drills, allowing participants to apply their knowledge in real-life situations.

Certificates of Completion were awarded to the following adult participants: Rania Sassine-Fox, Shavorn Stephens, Junior Stephens, Glendine Laidlow, Terrance Bynoe, Hamlett King and Angus Garraway. A special Certificate of Participation was awarded to 14-year-old Jornte’ Compton, who demonstrated outstanding enthusiasm and focus throughout the training.

Glendine Laidlow shared:

“This is my first time doing anything like this, what we learned these past few days is so different from what I was doing before. I feel a whole new level of confidence, if something goes wrong, I’ll know how to respond . I now understand the importance of being prepared, I’m grateful for this opportunity and hope we can have more of these trainings in the future.”

This workshop has already made a meaningful impact on our small coastal community. Thanks to the support of the SVG Coast Guard, participants are returning to their operations with life-saving knowledge and are becoming advocates for safer marine practices. With increased interest from other residents, SeaMoss Boss Canouan is already exploring opportunities for future sessions.

“We hope to see more initiatives like this rolled out across the Grenadine Islands,” added Stephens. “There’s a real need for it, and our islands deserve the resources and training that can protect both lives and livelihoods.”

SeaMoss Boss Canouan extends sincere thanks to Principal Terry Ollivierre of the Canouan Secondary School for providing a classroom space, Glendine Laidlow and Pauline King of Soul Food for their generous contribution of meals throughout the program, as well as Angus Garraway and Terry Bynoe for offering their boat and dinghy for the practical ocean-based sessions.