Seamoss farming grants awarded to 18 individuals in SVG

Small grants were awarded to 18 individuals across St. Vincent and the Grenadines engaged in seamoss farming and value-added production.

Last week, SusGren had boots on the ground implementing their sea moss small grants initiative in Union Island, Mayreau, Canouan and Bequia.

Grants were handed over to mainland recipients on Friday at a ceremony held at the Fisheries Division Conference room in Kingstown.

The initiative was undertaken as part of our GEF Small Grants Programme funded project entitled: “Scale-up the Seamoss Industry in St. Vincent and the Grenadines through Training and Value-Added Products”