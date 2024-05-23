Sean Kingston arrested in California, his mom in South Florida

Police in Fort Irwin, California, have arrested Kisean Anderson, aka Sean Kingston without incident on a Broward Sheriff’s Office arrest warrant for numerous fraud and theft charges.

According to investigators, he will be booked into jail in San Bernardino, CA.

Earlier Thursday, Kingston’s mother was arrested on fraud charges at the artist’s Southwest Ranches home, a Broward County community located 22 miles northwest of Miami.

According to court filings from February 2024, the Jamaican-American musical artist, whose legal name is Kisean Anderson, lives at that property. A county records search found that the home is owned by a limited liability company.

Following an investigation that began in Dania Beach, BSO’s Dania Beach District deputies along with members of BSO’s Strategic Investigations Unit and Davie Police SWAT served arrest and search warrants at the home.

As a result, Kingston’s mother, Janice Turner, 61, was taken into custody on numerous fraud and theft charges. The investigation is active and ongoing.