One person is said to be missing after a boat capsized in the waters around Cramacou- Owia in north-eastern St. Vincent.

According to reports, the boat was returning with several individuals from Baleine, which is located on the island’s west coast.

Reports further indicated that the boat was over taken by waves, causing it to capsize.

It is unclear how many individuals were onboard; however, six people came ashore in Owia a northern village, according to Roichelle Baptiste of SVG TV.

The Coast Guard and people of Owia are assisting with search and rescue.

On Sunday night, police told the St. Vincent Times that those who were on board were returning from a picnic in Baleine when the boat experienced difficulties.

A number of people were sent to the Owia clinic for medical care.

This article will be revised.