2nd deadly shooting in less than 24 hours rocks SVG

St Vincent and the Grenadines recorded another homicide on Saturday night after a man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in the residential district of Brighton.

The victim, identified locally by the alias “Beenie Man,” was discovered unresponsive in the vicinity of the Brighton primary school after reports of “heavy gunfire” around 7.20 p.m.

This incident, comes less than 24 hours after a fatal shooting in the Marriaqua Valley, which left Kevin Richards dead.

The nature of the Brighton shooting reveals a level of tactical brazenness that suggests a deteriorating control over public safety. Villagers described a barrage of “heavy gunfire,” an intensity of violence that indicates perpetrators are utilizing high-capacity weaponry with total disregard for law enforcement or civilian collateral.

The psychological toll of back-to-back homicides on a small island nation cannot be overstated. Such clusters create a “siege mentality” among the citizenry and place immense strategic pressure on the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF).

Recent Homicide Timeline

Date Location Victim Name/Alias Status Friday, Feb 6 Mesopotamia/Marriaqua Valley Kevin Richards (aka Masicka) Deceased (4th Homicide) Saturday, Feb 7 Brighton/Diamond “Beenie Man” Deceased (5th Homicide)

The killing of “Beenie Man” represents a harrowing acceleration of violence. While it is the fifth homicide of 2026, the data indicates a tightening window of lethality.

To record a fifth homicide in less than 24 hours confirms a definitive crime wave that is currently outstripping the state’s deterrent capabilities.

As of late Saturday night, the RSVGPF has confirmed that an investigation into the Brighton shooting is active, though the specific circumstances surrounding the “heavy gunfire” remain currently unclear.

St Vincent Times will continue to monitor official reports from Kingstown as the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force continue with ongoing investigations.