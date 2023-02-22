Second earthquake to strike north of Trinidad in two days

UWI, SRC – Automatic Earthquake Location
DATE AND TIME:
2023-02-22 09:03 am (Local Time)
2023-02-22 13:03 (UTC)
MAGNITUDE: 4.4
LOCATION:
Latitude: 10.82N
Longitude: 61.40W
Depth: 76 km
NEARBY CITIES:
Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, 21 km, NE
Arima, Trinidad and Tobago, 24 km, NW
San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago, 63 km, N
UWI, SRC – Manual Earthquake Location
DATE AND TIME:
2023-02-20 9:34 pm (Local Time)
2023-02-21 01:34 (UTC)
MAGNITUDE: 3.9
LOCATION:
Latitude: 10.92N
Longitude: 61.07W
Depth: 34 km
NEARBY CITIES:
Arima, Trinidad and Tobago, 38 km, NE
Scarborough, Trinidad and Tobago, 46 km, SW
Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, 56 km, NE
