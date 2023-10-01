Enville Williams, the Acting Police Commissioner of St. Vincent, is the second person from the Spring Village community in North Leeward to achieve the position of Commissioner within the constabulary.

Williams emulates the path of former Commissioner Reynold Hadaway, also hailing from the community of Spring Village in the north-western region of the island.

In August 2016, Hadaway assumed the position of Commissioner of Police (COP) after the departure of Michael Charles.

Williams, who assumed responsibilities on Sunday, October 1st, will be in charge of a contingent of more than 1300 officers.

Williams, who has a three-decade tenure in the field of crime fighting, received a promotion in 2022, transitioning from the position of Superintendent of Police to that of Assistant Commissioner.

Throughout the years, Williams has played a crucial role within the security services of the country, having served in several divisions such as Western, South Central, and Eastern, as well as other outstations.

The Acting Commissioner of Police (ACOP) also fulfilled responsibilities inside the Special Services Unit (SSU), the narcotics unit, and assumed the role of overseeing security operations in the Grenadines for a certain duration.

Williams’ achievement of attaining the post of Acting Commissioner of Police has historical significance within the Seventh-Day Adventist organization in SVG, as he becomes the second member to do so.

The appointment of Williams occurred on Friday, September 29, in accordance with Section 85 of the Constitution of St. Vincent.

This appointment officially commenced on October 1, subsequent to the departure of Colin John, who vacated the position on September 30.