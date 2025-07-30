Security Guard charged with assaulting conductor in Kingstown

Security Guard Charged for Assault

On July 29, 2025, police arrested and charged Joseph Primus, a 46-year-old Security Guard of Penniston, with the offence of Assault.

Investigations revealed that on July 21, 2025, the accused assaulted a 25-year-old Conductor of Vermont by striking him on his left arm with a piece of board causing Actual Bodily Harm.

The offence was committed in Kingstown. Primus appeared before the Family Court on July 30, 2025, and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The conditions of his station bail continue, and he was ordered to report to the Vermont Police Station every Wednesday between 7am and 7pm. T

The matters was adjourned and transferred to the Kingstown Magistrate Court for September 23, 2025.