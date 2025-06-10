Security guard pleads guilty to theft of $56.69 rum

Security Guard Charged with Theft

On June 6, 2025, police arrested and charged Dandi Chandler, a 44-year-old Security Guard of Belair/Old Montrose, with the offence of Theft.

According to the investigations, the accused stole one a (1) Litre Bottle of Sunset Strong Rum valued at $56.69 ECC -the property of a Supermarket in Kingstown.

The offence was committed on June 6, 2025. Chandler appeared before the Serious Offences Court on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

He pleaded guilty to the offence and was fined $500.00 ECC to be paid forthwith or spend three months at His Majesty’s Prison. He is expected to pay the remaining balance of $100.00 ECC, by July 1, 2025.