Security Guard steals phones valued at $3,246.00 from FLOW SVG

On 03.03.23, Police arrested and charged Giovani Holder, 25-year old Security Guard of Lowmans Leeward with the offence of Theft of one (1) black Samsung Galaxy A-33 cellular phone valued at $1,599.00ECC, one (1) blue Blade ZTE A-31 cellular phone, valued $249.00ECC and two (2) Samsung Galaxy Tab A-7 Lite value $1,398.00ECC.

The items have a total value of $3,246.00 ECC – the property of FLOW SVG. The incident occurred at Flow SVG Ltd.

Holder is expected to appear before the Serious Offences Court to answer charges.

Source : RSVGPF