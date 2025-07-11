Shernard Gloster, 47, a Vincentian national who resides in Virgin Gorda, was shot and killed while visiting his home country.

Gloster was shot on Wednesday, 9 July, while doing business at the Kingstown Cooperative Credit Union by the security guard on duty. He was a member of the institution.

The security guard, who is employed by Guardsman SVG Ltd., is said to have fired the fatal round from the pistol that was assigned to him to execute his duties.

Police on Friday in a statement said the charge was laid on Thursday, July 10, 2025, at the Major Crime Unit, Police Headquarters in Kingstown.

Preliminary investigations indicate that on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at approximately 12:35 p.m., an altercation occurred between Mr. Simon, who was on duty as a security guard, and Mr. Gloster at the Kingstown Cooperative Credit Union (KCCU) Kingstown Office.

During the incident, Mr. Simon allegedly discharged his firearm, fatally wounding Mr. Gloster. A medical practitioner pronounced Mr. Gloster dead at the scene.

Simon was arraigned before the Serious Offences Court on Friday, July 11, 2025, where he was not required to enter a plea to the indictable charge.

The case was adjourned to Tuesday, 22nd July 2025, for a status update on the investigation and to set a date for the preliminary inquiry.

Simon was remanded into custody at His Majesty’s Prison.