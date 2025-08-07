The Judicial & Legal Services Commission (JLSC) has approved the appointment of a new High Court Judge for Dominica.

According to the posting on the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court’s website, the appointment of Ms. Sejilla McDowall to act as High Court Judge, Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court for the period 1st September 2025 to 28th February 2026. Ms. McDowall will be assigned to the State of the Commonwealth of Dominica.

McDowall, a native of St. Vincent & the Grenadines, is a former Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) since 2020.

She had acted in the post since Colin Williams left it in 2018 to become a judge in Belize.