Senator James claims Troumaca project as ULP legacy

Urges Public Vigilance

Opposition Senator and former Tourism Minister Hon. Carlos James called on the residents of North Leeward to not only attend the Troumaca Bay consultation but to protect the integrity of what he describes as a “Carlos James and ULP initiative”.

Speaking on Star Radio’s De Record program, James asserted that the entire concept from the architectural design to the specific project components was written by him during his time in government. He emphasized that although the project is being implemented under a different dispensation, the $2.5 million USD investment remains a project “for the people” that was midstream and well underway before any change in administration.

James explained that the project’s delay was a strategic decision to address immediate humanitarian needs following the La Soufrière eruption and Hurricane Elsa.

Under the Contingency Emergency Response Component (CERC) of the World Bank-funded UBEC project, approximately $27 million XCD was diverted to provide grants and equipment to farmers and fishers who lost their livelihoods. Now that the CERC phase is complete, the project is returning to its original tourism and fisheries components.

James urged north leeward residents to “ask the right questions” to ensure that the current government does not shift resources or remove critical elements like the jetty, the fisheries storage facility, or the tourism gazebos.

The Senator highlighted that the project serves a vital safety function beyond its economic and recreational benefits. Recalling the 2013 trough system when landslides blocked road access between villages, James noted that the planned jetty is intended to serve as a strategic evacuation point for the southern part of North Leeward during natural disasters.

He stressed that the original vision includes a comprehensive build out of the area, featuring a renovated playing field, cooking pits for picnics, and disabled-accessible washrooms, all designed to transform Troumaca Bay into a world-class tourism and community hub.