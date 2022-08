On Tuesday, St Vincent Government senator Julian Francis returned from Barbados. Acting Prime Minister Montgomery Daniel disclosed this on Wednesday morning.

On July 24, Senator Francis suffered a stroke and was airlifted to Barbados for further treatment.

Speaking on NBC radio on Wednesday, Daniel said:

“We welcome him back to St. Vincent. We ask for his health to be restored as soon as possible. And we just want to thank him for all he has done for this country.”