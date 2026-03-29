SET Program Graduates Ready for Leadership Roles

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to youth development, employment, and national growth, as it celebrated the successful completion of Cohort 12 of the Support for Education and Training (SET) Program.

The closing ceremony brought together government officials, development partners, and proud participants who reflected on the program’s impact and the promising future ahead for the nation’s young people.

Delivering the feature address, Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Godwin Friday underscored the critical importance of investing in youth, describing the program as not just a public initiative, but a national obligation.

“Young people, you hold the future of this country and indeed the world in your hands. It is for you to shape it and make it better. We are committed to preparing you not just for work, but for life and leadership,” the Prime Minister stated.

The Prime Minister extended heartfelt gratitude to the Government and people of the Republic of China (Taiwan) for over twelve (12) years of consistent support in funding the program, highlighting the partnership as instrumental in transforming the lives of hundreds of Vincentian youth.

Providing an overview of the program, Cabinet Secretary Kattian Barnwell-Scott said the SET Program continues to serve as a vital bridge between education and employment, equipping participants with practical skills, workplace experience, and professional discipline.