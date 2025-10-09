Setta Tren: Jamaican comedian bringing real life to real laughs

In the age of viral content and social media skits, few comedians manage to stand out for both their authenticity and timing. Fabian Wayne Edwards, better known by his stage name Setta Tren, has done exactly that — crafting a brand of Caribbean comedy that’s sharp, relatable, and unapologetically Jamaican.

Born and raised in Manchester, Jamaica, Setta Tren grew up surrounded by the colorful characters, fast talk, and witty humor that define island life. Today, he channels those experiences into hilarious online sketches that have quickly earned him recognition across Jamaica, the UK, and beyond.

“Mi comedy real — straight from everyday life,” Setta Tren explains. “Mi just show people di funny side of things we all go through. Jamaicans know how fi laugh through anything.”

Now based in the United Kingdom, Setta Tren uses humor as a bridge between his Caribbean upbringing and life abroad. His skits often highlight the cultural quirks and misunderstandings that come with being a Jamaican in a foreign country — from the exaggerated reactions of West Indian parents to the chaos of public transport and relationships.

What makes his content hit so hard is its authenticity. He doesn’t rely on forced punchlines or trendy memes — instead, he brings real-life stories to life with impeccable facial expressions, animated body language, and patois-filled punchlines that ring true to anyone raised in a Jamaican household.

His rise began on TikTok and Instagram, where short clips like “When your mother find out yuh borrow her slippers” or “Jamaicans abroad trying to order fast food” have gone viral. Each video captures something uniquely Caribbean, yet universally funny.

“Mi nuh really plan di jokes too deep,” he admits with a laugh. “Mi just press record and reason how mi woulda talk to mi friend dem. Real life funny enough.”

Beyond his online skits, Setta Tren’s comedic talent is rooted in a deep appreciation for classic Jamaican humor. He cites Oliver Samuels, Ity and Fancy Cat, and Shebada as early inspirations — but blends their storytelling style with modern internet pacing to create a fresh new flavor.

Despite being early in his career, Setta Tren is already being recognized as one of the voices redefining Caribbean comedy in the digital age. He plans to expand into long-form sketches and live performances in 2025, bringing his infectious personality from screen to stage.

“Mi love when people tell mi seh mi videos make dem day,” he says. “That’s what mi do it for — laughter heal people.”

With every video, Fabian “Setta Tren” Edwards proves that laughter is not only medicine — it’s also a powerful way to keep Jamaican culture alive in every corner of the world. His comedy reminds us that no matter where life takes you, yard vibes cyan done.