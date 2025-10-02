Several areas out of electricity until 7pm

An accident earlier this afternoon in the Lowmans Hill area, near Midway Butchers, damaged a utility pole and caused a loss of electricity supply to several areas.

The following areas will be affected by an emergency outage between 2:30pm and 7:00pm.

Walker Piece (New Montrose), Botanical Gardens, Gibson Corner, Gunn Hill (including Maryfield Hospital), Lowmans Leeward, St. Andrew (including Transmitter and Cell sites)

Our crews are already mobilised and on site replacing the damaged pole and carrying out network repairs.