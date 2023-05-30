Several referred to health centers following blood pressure check-MOH

In a press release, the Ministry of Health said their team visited workplaces, schools, and communities recently to offer blood pressure checks to anyone interested.

The ministry said the team screened over 100 people, of whom more than 50% were getting their blood pressure checked for the first time this year, and some were immediately referred to their nearest health center for further assessment by a healthcare provider.

High blood pressure, also called hypertension, is blood pressure that is higher than normal.

Your blood pressure changes throughout the day based on your activities. However, higher blood pressure levels put you at risk for other health problems, such as heart disease, heart attack, and stroke.

The ministry of health is advising that if you have already been diagnosed with hypertension, ensure you take medication as prescribed by your healthcare provider to reduce further complications.

Source : MOH