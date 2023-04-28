Several schools in Trinidad and Tobago have received bomb threats

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) and National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds cautioned anyone who sent bomb threats through email to schools across the island on Friday that they will be pursued and dealt with in accordance with the law.

Several schools were evacuated after the threats were received around 8:00 a.m. (local time), and Hinds, speaking at a function here, said, “the bomb threats are not being taken lightly, and thus the police, the Fire Service, and the other elements (of security) are already engaged in dealing with the situation.”

Police claimed they had received ten reports of school bomb threats on both islands, and that “preliminary reports indicate that these threats were sent to schools via email.”

The schools were notified in texts that “explosives are planted…on the buildings” and that they intend to “kill everyone.”

“No one will survive.” Trinidad will bleed, and a sea of blood will soon be spilt,” the threat continued.The TTPS stated that it is “actively investigating all such reports” because these occurrences are “high priority.” Furthermore, the Cyber Crime Unit, the Special Branch, our bomb technicians, and all Divisional Commanders in areas where affected schools are located are all looking into the situation.

“The TTPS is also warning all persons who are responsible for these threats that these matters will be thoroughly investigated and the perpetrators will be brought to justice,” said the police.

According to Martin Lum Kin, President of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA), schools across the country have been closed because his members are unwilling to take any risks.

“Schools would have taken the necessary steps to ensure the safety of the occupants,” he said, adding that “TTUTA strongly condemns this attempt to disrupt the entire operation and the psychological effect.”

The TTUTA president expressed hope that the competent authorities will investigate the matter soon and that “something will come out of it.”

Earlier, the Ministry of Education “strongly” criticized the bomb threats made to various schools, which forced pupils to evacuate.

The Ministry of Education said in a statement that as a result of the threats, “all students have been evacuated” and that it is working closely with various law enforcement authorities “to resolve these situations.”

According to the ministry, school principals have been “instructed to inform parents and keep them updated on these developments.”

“The Ministry of Education strongly condemns these reckless actions that destabilize our nation’s schools and disrupt our students’ education.” “Anyone with relevant information should contact the TTPS immediately,” the government warned.

Anita Haynes, the opposition’s education spokesperson, also criticized the bomb threats.

“Our nation’s schools must provide safe environments for our children.” Any attempt or threat of violence towards our kids must be dealt with as soon as possible.

“We have seen how fear of violence has harmed education sectors around the world.” As a nation, we must take these incidents seriously and prevent such worries from taking root in our schools,” Haynes added.

