Shackell Bobb, 30, sworn in as government senator in St Vincent

YOUNGEST SENATOR SWORN IN TODAY

Shackell Bobb, a 30-year-old lawyer, was sworn in as St Vincent and the Grenadines’ youngest senator today during a ceremony at Government House.

The ceremony is especially meaningful, according to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, because Bobb comes from humble roots and is a product of the government’s education revolution.

“We have the energy, knowledge, and perspective of young people…. (Shackelle Bobb) was 7 years old when I became Prime Minister, and she is now going to sit in Cabinet with me…. it’s amazing, it’s historic!” Dr. Gonsalves was astounded.

Before being sworn in as a senator, Bobb worked for a number of law firms and was the Legal Officer at the Financial Services Authority.

Dr. Gonsalves described Bobb as a well-rounded young woman who, despite her age, has substantial legal expertise and will no doubt serve this country well in her new role.

Bobb joins newly appointed senator Benarva Browne, 33, who was appointed less than a month ago, and Hon. Keisal Peters, the first female Minister of Foreign Affairs, who was appointed a year ago. Bobb will take on Parliamentary duties in the Prime Minister’s Office.

Shackell Bobb replaces Rochard Ballah who demitted office and will assume the position of Director of Communications in the Office of the Prime Minister.

Source : API