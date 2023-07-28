Shackell Bobb to be appointed Senator as Ballah demits office

Senator Rochard ‘Pitbull’ Ballah will leave office in August. Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves made the announcement on Friday.

According to Gonsalves, Ballah will occupy the position that Elson Crick previously held. Crick held the position of government communication consultant.

Ballah would be replaced by 30-year-old lawyer Shackell Bobb who would take up duties as Parliamentary Secretary within the Prime Ministers office following her appointment. Bobb hails from the Mesopotamia Valley.

Bobb is the second woman to receive a senatorial appointment, following Benarva Browne.