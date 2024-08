Shafiqua Maloney Makes History as First Vincentian Athlete to Reach Olympic Final in Women’s 800m

Shafiqua Maloney now stands by herself in Vincentian Track & Field history, being the first athlete to make an Olympic final. She’s through to the women’s 800m final in Paris after finishing 2nd in her semi final, in a new national record.

The final is set for 3:10 tomorrow afternoon.