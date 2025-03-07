Shafiqua Maloney Joins 1st National Bank as Brand Ambassador

1st National Bank signs new Brand Ambassador

1st National Bank is pleased to announce its partnership with Vincentian Olympian Shafiqua Maloney! Shafiqua joins the 1st National Bank Team as a Brand Ambassador for Saint Vincent on the heels of the re-signing of Julien Alfred late last year.

The 25-year-old middle-distance athlete participated in the women’s 800m finals at the Paris Olympics putting Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on the world map with her 4th place finish. When asked about her new partnership with 1st National Bank, Shafiqua was elated. “This partnership means so much to me, first it’s a recognition of my hard work that such an institution would want to partner with me to promote their message. Second, to be affiliated with a brand that Julien Alfred, the Olympic Champion, also bears is even more exciting but also motivating. And third, it helps me to further promote my platform which I am extremely grateful for.”

“This partnership with Shafiqua is truly a significant milestone” said Tishanna Jeffers the Marketing and Communications Manager of 1st National Bank. She continued, “1st National Bank being an indigenous bank and is committed to the uplifting of our islands’ people and its development. Sports is an avenue that supports this cause, and we will continue to do our part to ensure this message is well received. This partnership with Shafiqua is not only to help cement the banks position with the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines but also to show them our commitment as we have done in Saint Lucia.”

Fun Facts about Shafiqua:

She holds the 800m national record for both indoors and outdoors.

She attended the Thomas Saunders Secondary School in Saint Vincent for two years then transferred to the Verchilds High School in St. Kitts for the last three years.

She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Geography and an MSc in Operations Management.

In 2024, she was named a Sporting Ambassador for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines during the 45 th Independence Celebrations.

Independence Celebrations. She was the Olympic flag bearer for St. Vincent and the Grenadines in 2020 and 2024.

Shafiqua’s partnership with 1st National Bank will span the next two years where she will assist with the promotion of the banks’ brand in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.