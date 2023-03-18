Kishore Shallow to become new CWI President as ‘Billy’ Heaven withdraws

Wilford “Billy” Heaven, the president of the Jamaica Cricket Association, has dropped out of the race to be the next president of Cricket West Indies.

Former Cricket West Indies (CWI) President Whycliffe “Dave” Cameron is calling for unity among the territorial boards as Vincentian Dr. Kishore Shallow gets ready to take over as head of the regional governing body.

On Friday, Wilford “Billy” Heaven, the head of the Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA), dropped out of the March 25 CWI presidential race in Antigua. This made the way clear for Shallow.

Ricky Skerritt has been in charge of the CWI since he beat David Cameron in the elections in 2019. He said he planned to step down after two more two-year terms.

Cameron said on Friday, “Shallow has opposition, which is clear since other people nominated Billy, but he needs to find a way to get all these other boards on board.”

“Don’t try to push them away. Instead, try to get them on board so that he can help West Indies cricket. He needs to figure out how to get everyone on board with his plans “The former head of CWI told the Jamaica Observer.

“I’m not saying that either Heaven or Shallow is the right person to lead us forward, but I am saying that we are six small territories with five million people. So, you can’t fight about that. If you do, you’ll end up with an organization where you have to fight with two or three boards every day because they don’t think you should be there “He said this to make fun of the way a president is picked.

“It’s an organization that’s already divided by water, by history, and by the fact that we play football against each other,” the Jamaican said. “Then you have a divided boardroom and tell the players to play for a united nation.”

Cameron, who was in charge of West Indies cricket from 2013 to 2019, said that during his first two two-year terms, he was able to bring the territorial boards together. After that, however, cracks started to show.

