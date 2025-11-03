Shallow says PM told him: ‘Give Carlos another chance’

New Democratic Party (NDP) candidate Kishore Shallow has disclosed a compelling narrative about his interaction with Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves prior to his decision to run for North Leeward on an NDP ticket.

Shallow, who also serves as the president of Cricket West Indies, recounted a personal meeting at an NDP meeting in South Windward.

According to Shallow, he was unequivocal about his political stance, telling Gonsalves, “There is absolutely no way I could be in a party with the likes of Camillo, Sabato and others, as we are not aligned on principles.”

The most striking revelation came when Gonsalves reportedly pleaded with Shallow, saying, “If you are going to run, don’t run this time. Give Carlos James one more chance.” This unexpected request could underscore the potential internal tensions within the ruling party.

Shallow said he maintained a firm position throughout the conversation, stating, “I have made up my mind,” and emphasizing his commitment to joining Dr. Friday and the NDP team.

The candidate also addressed potential criticisms directly, declaring, “When people come and talk nonsense, it’s an obligation for me to defend myself. If you come and punch me, I’m fighting back.”

As the upcoming election approaches, Shallow’s account is likely to fuel further speculation about the internal challenges facing the current government and the opposition’s strategic positioning.