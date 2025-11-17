North Democratic Party (NDP) rally, Dr. Kishore Shallow revealed plans for a significant international investment initiative targeting North Leeward.

Speaking to supporters on Saturday night in Chateaubelair, Shallow disclosed that a group of high-profile global investors will visit the area in January 2026, following preliminary discussions during a recent trip to Dubai.

“This is not just another exploratory mission, but a strategic approach to drive meaningful economic development”.

“We’ll be taking a careful, organized approach to ensure that everyone in North Leeward gets a fair chance to benefit,” Shallow stated, outlining ambitious plans to develop the area into a comprehensive hub for tourism, sports, business, and agriculture.

Proposed projects include the transformation of Troumaca Bottom Bay into a modern recreational facility with a jetty to support marine and tourism activities, and the upgrading of Sharpes Playing Field in Chateaubelair to international event standards.

The investor delegation’s first priority, according to Shallow, will be meeting with the anticipated newly elected Prime Minister, Dr. Godwin Friday. This strategic approach aims to position North Leeward as an attractive destination for international investment and development.

Shallow expressed confidence that these initiatives would create substantial economic opportunities for local residents.