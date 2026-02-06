Ad image

MP tells constituents to be ‘patient’ as treasury is ‘practically empty’

Dr. Kishore Shallow has stated that upon taking office, the new government found the treasury “practically empty”.

He elaborated on this financial situation during a consultation in North Leeward telling residents to be patient.

Shallow said while the new administration expected the financial situation to be challenging after an “underperforming government for 25 years,” the reality was “worse than anticipated” and “being this bad” was a harsh reality they had to face,.

The MP used the state of the treasury to explain why the government could not immediately deliver on all requests for jobs and house repairs and asked constituents to be “a bit more patient” while they organize the country’s finances.

He noted that because of the empty treasury and the rules of government, they were focused heavily on passing a budget by the end of January.

“Without this budget in place, ministries cannot spend money to roll out projects that would benefit the people”, Shallow stated.

