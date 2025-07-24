Shallow’s dilemma: Cricket or Politics – which takes priority?

Let someone else play the Game

Dr. Kishon Shallow, the New Democratic Party (NDP) candidate for North Leeward in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, is clearly positioning himself to undermine the Prime Minister at any opportunity. However, his role as the president of Cricket West Indies appears to be more of a distraction than a genuine commitment.

Under his leadership, Cricket West Indies has faced one of its most significant defeats in history, all while he pursues his political ambitions.

It’s crucial to differentiate Dr. Shallow’s situation from the accusations directed at Dr. Grace Walter, Chevron Steward Granville Williams, and Mr. Cupid, who have been criticized for campaigning from government roles.

Dr. Shallow’s presidency at Cricket West Indies is a distinct responsibility that requires his full attention, not only to the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines but also to the entire Caribbean region. This role demands collaboration with regional stakeholders to advance the interests of Cricket West Indies.

Given Dr. Shallow’s previous comments about Australia’s absence from St. Vincent, one must question whether he was genuinely seeking a resolution or merely playing politics with the West Indies cricket team. Engaging in constructive dialogue with the Minister of Sport or the Prime Minister would have been a far more beneficial approach.

Cricket West Indies is not a position within the civil service of St. Vincent and the Grenadines; it is a regional organization that warrants unwavering focus, especially during an election period. Comparing the responsibilities of various politicians to those of Dr. Shallow diminishes the unique demands associated with Cricket West Indies. The priority must be the advancement of West Indies cricket, and the organization needs a leader who is fully dedicated — one who does not use the role as a fallback while campaigning for political office.

To maintain the integrity of the presidency, any candidate for the role of Cricket West Indies president should be required to suspend political pursuits during their tenure, or at the very least, resign if political interests become tangled with their responsibilities. Consider the reaction if the head of the World Bank sought political office; it would surely provoke public outcry. The same expectation should apply to the head of FIFA; they would be expected to step down before chasing political ambitions.

Dr. Shallow must decide which pursuit takes precedence — his presidency of Cricket West Indies or his political ambitions. It is time for him to reflect on this choice rather than treating his leadership position as a fallback should his political aspirations falter.

Moreover, as we discuss the critical moments in Cricket West Indies, imagine an urgent call at 6:45 AM on election day. The board needs the President of Cricket West Indies. How should Dr. Shallow prioritize his commitments? It’s time to put politics aside and focus on what truly matters for the future of West Indies cricket.