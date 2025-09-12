Arrest made in brutal murder of Sharon Ashton 

CHAUNCEY/REDEMPTION SHARPES MASON CHARGED WITH MURDER



Saint Vincent Police has arrested and charged Winston Lewis, a 62-year-old mason, with the murder of Sharon Elizabeth Ashton, a 42-year-old Long Wall resident whose life was tragically cut short on September 9, 2025.

On that fateful September morning, police were alerted to a disturbing scene in the Long Wall area. Responding officers discovered Ashton unresponsive, bearing apparent signs of violent injury. Despite immediate medical intervention, she was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Just two days after the tragic incident, on September 11, 2025, investigators arrested Winston Lewis from the Chauncey/Redemption Sharpes area. The following day, Lewis appeared before the Mesopotamia Magistrate’s Court, where the gravity of the murder charge was formally presented.

Given the serious nature of the indictable offense, Lewis was not required to enter a plea. The magistrate remanded him into custody, with a Preliminary Inquiry scheduled to delve deeper into the circumstances surrounding Ashton’s death.

The RSVGPF is continuing its investigation and has made a public appeal for any additional information that might shed light on this tragic event. Community members are urged to come forward with any details that could assist in understanding the full context of this heinous crime.

The RSVGPF has assured the public that a thorough and comprehensive investigation will be carried out.