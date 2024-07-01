Sharonmae Smith-Walker Appointed New CEO of CROSQ

CROSQ APPOINTS NEW CEO

The CARICOM Regional Organisation for Standards and Quality (CROSQ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mrs. Sharonmae Smith-Walker, MPhil, CPFS, JP, as the incoming Chief Executive Officer, effective 1st November 2024. Mrs. Smith-Walker succeeds Mr. Deryck Omar, who has admirably served as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) from 2014, contributing significantly to the growth of CROSQ and the advancement of regional quality infrastructure.

With over 12 years of international leadership and C-Suite experience, Mrs. Smith-Walker is a visionary and transformational leader. She brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to CROSQ, having spent more than a decade as CEO of the Jamaica National Agency for Accreditation (JANAAC Global Accreditation). During her tenure, she led the organisation to record success, driving exponential growth in revenue, profitability, and client acquisition through product and process innovation. Her strategic vision and business acumen have been hallmarks of her leadership, and she has a well-earned reputation for excellence.

Mrs. Smith-Walker has over 15 years of direct contribution to the development of quality infrastructure and more than 20 years of consulting experience in environmental management, accreditation, conformity assessment, food safety, and quality management systems. Her academic background includes a Master’s Degree in Environmental Chemistry and a Bachelor’s Degree in Pure and Applied Chemistry from the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus, where she also spent ten years as an adjunct faculty member. Currently, she is pursuing a Doctorate in Business Administration from the University of Sunderland, United Kingdom.

A distinguished leader in regional and international accreditation cooperation, Mrs. Smith-Walker has held several prominent positions, including Co-Chair of the International Laboratory Accreditation Corporation – International Accreditation Forum (ILAC-IAF) Joint Development Support Committee and Vice Chair of the Inter-American Accreditation Cooperation (IAAC). She has also chaired critical committees related to trade facilitation and quality policy, demonstrating her deep commitment to advancing regional economic growth and sustainability.

Mrs. Smith-Walker is no stranger to the Caribbean’s quality infrastructure landscape, having worked extensively with stakeholders across the region and in the Pacific Islands Forum.

Commenting on her appointment, Mrs. Smith-Walker expressed excitement about joining the CROSQ team: “I am honored to have the opportunity to lead this vital organisation at such an important time. I look forward to working with the team to position CROSQ for continued growth and to support the economic development of the CARICOM region.”

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Mrs. Smith-Walker has been an ordained elder for over 20 years and has served as a Justice of the Peace since 2015. She is married to Sebert Walker and is the proud mother of two adult sons, Matthew and Joel Shirley. Her guiding principles, drawn from Isaiah 30:21 and Colossians 3:23, reflect her commitment to integrity and service.

CROSQ extends its deepest appreciation to Mr. Deryck Omar for his visionary leadership and service. Over the course of his 14 years as CEO, Mr. Omar played a pivotal role in establishing CROSQ as a leader in the Caribbean’s quality infrastructure development. His legacy will serve as a strong foundation for Mrs. Smith-Walker to build upon.

CROSQ also looks forward to an exciting new chapter under Mrs. Smith-Walker’s leadership, confident that her wealth of experience and dedication to quality will further the organisation’s mission of advancing standards and quality across the region.