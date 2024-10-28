Shearline Could Bring Thunderstorms to SVG by Midweek

Pockets of light to moderate showers are anticipated across Monday night as a weak instability lingers across our islands, however, relatively fair conditions are likely as Tuesday progresses. A shearline is forecast to be north of the island chain on Wednesday.

Due to its proximity to our islands, this feature could generate occasional cloudy skies, pockets of moderate showers and possible thunderstorms across sections of the mainland. The Atlantic high pressure system should regain dominance on Thursday.

Light and gentle (less than 20 km/h) easterly to east south easterly trades are crossing our islands, shifting to east north easterly to easterly from Wednesday. Seas will remain slight to moderate in open water with swells peaking up to 1.0m on western coasts and near 1.5m on eastern coasts. In addition, no significant Saharan dust haze concentrations are anticipated during this forecast period.