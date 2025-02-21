Repentance Over Pride: The Key to Genuine Healing

No healing without Repentance

Any call for healing rings hollow without an acknowledgement of wrongdoing. The wrongdoer must first recognize his evil act and repent before God, and apologize to his victims. The fruits of such contrition will be seen in a complete confession and renunciation of his own wickedness. He will make restitution to those whom he wronged, making his victims whole again. This is what produces healing. Anything short of this is a farce.

The Bible tells us: “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” 2 Chronicles 7:14.

Clearly, there is no healing where repentance is absent. There is no healing where pride and ego persist. No healing where the wicked one refuses to turn from his wicked ways. God refuses to hear such a rebellious heart that feigns a desire for healing while ignoring the bitter fruits of his oppression of his fellowmen. His sins remain on his head, unforgiven, ruining him.

“Repent, and turn yourselves from all your transgressions; so iniquity shall not be your ruin”. Eze 18:30

The scripture also establishes that full compensation must be paid to victims. The story of Zacchaeus demonstrates this well. Notice the striking lessons for the wicked Ralph Gonsalves-led administration.

Zacchaeus was a rich publican who, as a chief customs officer, used his authority to rob citizens of their property-a blatant violation of their rights. Upon encountering Jesus, this sinner saw his wickedness and immediately declared: “Behold, Lord, the half of my goods I give to the poor; and if I have taken anything from any man by false accusation, I restore him fourfold.” Luke 19:8

It is Satan – the father of lies (John 8:44) – who influenced Zacchaeus to rob the people through false accusations. Two Millennia later, the Ralph Gonsalves administration has accepted this satanic principle and robbing teachers, public servants, police officers and health care workers of their jobs through false accusation. Workers, while performing their duties, were accused of abandoning their jobs, and the cruel government secured a legal cloak for this dastardly lie from the Court of Appeals.

Unlike the penitent Zacchaeus, Ralph Gonsalves insults God by feigning mercy. Gonsalves calls for healing without penitence, repentance or restitution. He persists in falsely accusing workers by repeating the lie that we abandoned our jobs – emboldened by the travesty of justice inflicted on us by two unreasonable Court of Appeals judges. He makes no attempt to stay the wrath of God that hovers over his head due to his evils against us. He refuses to acknowledge the bitter fruits of his cruelty. His iniquity will be his ruin.

A just government would follow the examples of other penitent governments and apologize for the draconian measures that have destroyed lives and livelihoods. A caring Prime Minister would beg forgiveness. He would reinstate all workers to their positions and provide full restitution, including back pay.

“And Jesus said unto him, This day is salvation come to this house…” (Luke 19: 9). Zacchaeus’ conduct toward those he robbed by false accusations demonstrated his submission to Jesus Christ and acceptance of salvation. In stark contrast, Ralph Gonsalves’ behaviour toward the workers whom he fired and falsely accused of abandonment testifies to his rejection of Jesus Christ. Repent, Mr. Prime Minister – Christ is knocking at your door.