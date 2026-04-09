Sprint legend brings pocket rocket football tournament to SVG

Jamaican sprint legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has arrived in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to host the Pocket Rocket Foundation’s six-a-side football tournament, marking the first time the league has been held outside of Jamaica.

The foundation’s tournament has been a staple in the Waterhouse community for over a decade, utilizing the sport to unite communities, stop turf wars, and build brotherhood among young men. For many members of the 23-person traveling delegation, this historic trip represents their first time leaving the island and flying on an airplane.

The highly anticipated event was organized in collaboration with Renson of Awesome Sports, who spent six years actively trying to bring Fraser-Pryce and her foundation to the island.

Matches are scheduled to take place at Independence Park and the Chile Playing Field, featuring the Pocket Rocket all-star team playing against top selections from the local SVG Premier League and Windward Allstars.

The Pocket Rocket team, heavily supported by sponsors like Nike, Grace, Digicel, and the Jamaican Sports Development Foundation, features local Jamaican talent like Medley Mixers center-back Tai and his teammate Romaine Edman.

Fraser-Pryce highlighted that the foundation’s football competition is about much more than just the game; it teaches critical life skills.

“It’s getting young men to understand that listen, wanting to play football, but want to understand in order to get ahead in life, you have to follow the rules and the regulation,” she explained, noting that the league enforces strict discipline, requiring IDs and banning profanity and smoking.