Sherma Adams’ terrible passing is mourned by SVG Adventist community

Sherma Diania Adams Thomas, who was tragically killed on Wednesday night, is mourned by the Seventh-Day Adventist community in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Adventist Mission on the island made the following statement in a Facebook post.

Her community saw an astute businesswoman who worked tirelessly to provide varying services in the food industry to residents and visitors of Union Island. Her brethren at the Rocky Hill SDA Church enjoyed the fellowship of a committed servant of God who took up leading roles in Women’s Ministries, Community services, Evangelism, Music Ministry, and Administration and supported any other ministry that was in need. Her family and friends were blessed with the warm, considerate and caring character of a woman who always reached out with sincere and unconditional love. We express our deepest condolences to all those whose hearts have been pierced by the tragic passing of our dear Sis Sherma Adams but we rest assured in the hope that she sang “We Shall Behold Him”.