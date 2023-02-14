Shirley Clarke, Windward Islands Volcanoes’ head coach, fired

Shirley Clarke’s job as head coach of the Windward Islands Volcanoes has been taken away from him immediately. South African Russel Sising will take over for Clarke in the short term.

Chairman of the Windward Islands Cricket Board (WICB) Dr. Kishore Shallow told Sportsmax.TV on Monday that Clarke had been fired because the team wasn’t doing well.

“I can confirm that Mr. Clarke and I are no longer together. “The board didn’t think we were always on the same page,” Dr. Shallow said.

The board didn’t make the decision on the spot; they had been worried since last year’s Regional Super 50 tournament, when the Windward Island Volcanoes only won two games, both against the Combined College and Campuses team.

Dr. Shallow said that after the tournament, a thorough review was done. As a result, he met with Clarke several times to talk about their worries.

So far in the West Indies Championship, the Volcanoes have played well but not well enough to win any of their two games.

Dr. Shallow, who is also the vice president of Cricket West Indies, said that the Volcanoes hadn’t won any of their last seven first-class games. Because of this, it was decided to go in a different direction.

“Given the money we spent, we weren’t getting anything back,” he said.

Dr. Shallow said that Clarke was a good person and that the parting was friendly. He also said that he wished Clarke the best in the future.

