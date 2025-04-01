Man shot at Mahogany Square, Richmond Hill

Shooting Incident Near GHS Bus Stop in Kingstown

A shooting in the vicinity of Mahogany Square, Richmond Hill has resulted in one individual being hospitalized, according to reports reaching the St. Vincent Times.

The identity of the victim has not yet been disclosed. However, sources indicate that the person sustained a gunshot wound to the chest.

The police are actively investigating the incident, and the St Vincent Times understands arrests have already been made.

we will provide updates as information becomes available.