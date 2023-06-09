Shooting in Glenside, Mesopotamia leaves man hospitalized

Before the dust had cleared on Joel ‘nappy’ John’s senseless death, another shooting occurred in the Mespo Valley.

According to information collected, a man was shot sometime after midnight in Mesopotamia’s Glennside neighborhood.

According to reports, the victim is presently warded at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital in Kingstown.

The death of Joel John on Thursday night raises the total number of murders in 2023 to 21