Shooting in Green Hill leaves one man dead

SVG records 5 murders for May 2023
The murder of a Green Hill man is the fifth in May, bringing the island’s death toll so far for 2023 to 20.
On Friday, police disclosed to the St. Vincent Times that Jamal Clarke was shot, rushed to the hospital and succumbed to his injuries.
Police are investigating four other murders that occurred earlier this month.
