Download Our App
Friday, May 26

Shooting in Green Hill leaves one man dead

Editorial Staff
Child among four killed in Diego Martin

SVG records 5 murders for May 2023

The murder of a Green Hill man is the fifth in May, bringing the island’s death toll so far for 2023 to 20.

On Friday, police disclosed to the St. Vincent Times that Jamal Clarke was shot, rushed to the hospital and succumbed to his injuries.

Police are investigating four other murders that occurred earlier this month.

Share.
Add A Comment

Leave A Reply