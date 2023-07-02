Download Our App
Sunday, July 2
Shooting incident in Greiggs leaves one man dead

Lee Yan LaSur

Man killed in Greiggs St Vincent (SVG)

A shooting incident that occurred in Greiggs on Saturday night left one man dead.

Sources say the man was shot in the face. The victim has been identified as Osborne Haywood.

The police have opened an investigation into the shooting.

Early Saturday morning, a Cuban doctor was severely injured in a knife attack in Kingstown.

