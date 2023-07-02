Shooting incident in Greiggs leaves one man dead

Man killed in Greiggs St Vincent (SVG)
A shooting incident that occurred in Greiggs on Saturday night left one man dead.
Sources say the man was shot in the face. The victim has been identified as Osborne Haywood.
The police have opened an investigation into the shooting.
Early Saturday morning, a Cuban doctor was severely injured in a knife attack in Kingstown.
Lee Yan is a journalist based in Cebu, Philippines. For the past 10 years, he has worked in the media and writes part-time for the St. Vincent Times.