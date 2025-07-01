Shooting Incident in Belair: Police Seek Witnesses

Police Investigate Shooting Incident in Belair

Police in the South Central Division (SCD) are currently investigating a shooting incident in Belair that resulted in serious injuries to an adult male.

The incident occurred around 8:00 p.m. on June 30, 2025. Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was sitting outside a liquor and provision shop when he heard gunshots ring out, which prompted him to flee for safety. During his escape, he sustained gunshot wounds to his leg and finger before managing to reach a nearby residence.

Police officers from the district were alerted and responded swiftly, secured the scene, and ensured that the victim was transported to Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH) for medical treatment.

The Police are actively seeking to identify and apprehend the perpetrator.

The RSVGPF urges anyone with information related to this incident to come forward and assist with the investigation. Members of the public may contact.

– Police Emergency: 999/911

– Police Control: (784) 457-1211

– Calliaqua Police Station: (784) 458-4200

– Criminal Investigations Department / Major Crimes Unit: (784) 456-1810

All information received would be held in strict confidence.