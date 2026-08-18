Murder toll rises to 32 after shooting in Kingstown

A 54-year-old man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning inside the former Cinerama building on White Chapel Road, marking the 32nd murder in St. Vincent for 2026.

The victim has been identified by police as Mark Shallow, a resident of Georgetown.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 1 a.m. when an unknown assailant entered the building and opened fire.

Shallow was sleeping on a bed located some distance from the entrance when he was struck in the head. He died from his injuries at the scene.

The assailant reportedly fled the area in the direction of McKies Hill.