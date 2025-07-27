Vessel shot up off Owia, One shot, Two Missing at sea

Reports emerging from Owia, in northern St Vincent, indicate that a fishing boat from the village came under gunfire from a vessel originating from neighbouring St Lucia while at sea.

The St Vincent Times understands that one-person onboard sustained gunshot wounds to the back and head, while two others are currently missing at sea.

The injured individual has been transported to a medical facility in Georgetown. Villagers are currently searching for the missing person.

Several villagers informed the St Vincent Times that the incident may have been a drug transaction gone wrong. However, this remains speculation at this time.

Police have confirmed to the St Vincent Times that they have been notified of an incident off the coast of Owia, but were unable to divulge further information at this time.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as they become available.