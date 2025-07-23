Shootings in Campden Park and Arnos Vale

Two persons are now nursing injuries following two separate shooting incidents across St. Vincent on Tuesday night.

Sources indicated that a businesswoman was shot multiple times in the Coconut Range area of Campden Park around 7.20pm.

Also, on Tuesday evening a man was shot in Arnos Vale. It is reported that he was shot in the legs and buttocks.

Both individuals were shot by unknown assailants and were rushed to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

Their medical status at the time of publication is unknown. Police have not yet issued information on the shooting.