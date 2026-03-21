Shopkeeper killed in Diamond shooting

On the night of Friday, March 20, 2026, the Diamond community was rocked by the fatal shooting of a local businessman.

The Incident At approximately 10:00 p.m. Gunmen reportedly approached a shop in Diamond and opened fire on the proprietor.

The victim, identified as 61-year-old Winston ‘Zeke’ Williams, a resident of the area, was at his workplace when the attack occurred. Emergency responders and police arrived to find Williams lifeless at the scene.

While the official motive for the killing remains unknown at this time, local sources indicate that the business premises where Williams worked had been the target of several previous robberies.

Williams’s death follows the killing of Lenford Peters, a 43-year-old labourer, who was shot multiple times by a masked assailant along the Diamond/Brighton public road on February 7, 2026.