Show off your OECS ‘Colours’ Day- Friday June 16

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) will celebrate its 42nd Anniversary on June 18, 2023 under the theme “Vision. Integration. Sustainability. Progress”. To commemorate this special milestone and highlight the success of our integration movement, OECS Colours Day 2023 is scheduled for Friday, June 16, 2023.

Last year OECS Colours Day was successfully held, as schools, Government Agencies and businesses across the OECS Region submitted photos dressed up in the OECS Colours and conducted OECS themed Colours Day activities. Several of these submissions were posted on the OECS social media platforms.

This year it is anticipated that Colours Day will be bigger and better. Staff of Government Ministries/Agencies, schools, businesses, the General Public across the OECS region and citizens in the diaspora are therefore invited to participate in this activity by wearing the OECS colours: green, yellow, white and/or navy blue on Friday, June 16, 2023.

Everyone is encouraged to post their OECS Day outfits via social media using the hashtag #OECSDAY or submit photos in their OECS colours to the Commission via the email address [email protected] to be posted on the OECS Commission social media platforms.