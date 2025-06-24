Showers expected across SVG amid weak shearline

A weak shearline is generating cloudy conditions across SVG. Occasional light to moderate showers are anticipated along Tuesday afternoon under breezy conditions.

Fair conditions could be interrupted by sporadic short lived showers under cloudy skies during the next few days. Varying concentrations of Saharan dust haze will continue to cross our islands during the forecast period, reducing air quality and visibility on occasions.

Fresh to strong(~30-45 km/h) easterly to east north easterly trades are currently crossing the islands with slight reduction over the next few days. Seas are moderate to rough in open water with swells peaking near 1.5m on western coasts and up to 2.8m on eastern coasts.

Only vessels capable of withstanding swells of these magnitudes should venture out. Sea bathers

should stay out of the water . Seas should become generally moderate from Wednesday.